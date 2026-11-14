Kissimmee neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or household basics, these local offers might help.

Item: Black 6-drawer dresser

Condition: Sturdy, good for bedroom storage

Location: Sylvan Lake Estates, Kissimmee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple black dresser with six drawers, great for clothes, linens, or extra storage in a bedroom or guest room. The post notes it is sturdy, so it should handle daily use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Event (details not provided)

Location: Coralwood, Kissimmee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing is for an event in the Coralwood area. The post does not share more details, so you’ll need to click through to see what kind of free items or activities may be offered.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted furniture and household items

Includes: desks, a walker, a toilet seat, and a small table

Condition: Various conditions (some may be more used than others)

Location: The Oaks, Kissimmee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of furniture and household items is being given away in The Oaks. This batch includes desks, a walker, a toilet seat, and a small table. Since the items are in various conditions, it’s a good idea to check each piece in person before taking it home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Kissimmee tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.