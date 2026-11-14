Kissimmee’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a store or pick up flexible part-time hours. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Kissimmee, FL (Gateway Station)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour

Run the whole store operation, lead the sales team, and drive growth for a well-known athletic footwear and apparel retailer. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of retail management, love coaching a team, and want full responsibility for sales, staffing, and store performance.

Employer: Big Dan's Car Wash

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Typically 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Active, outdoor role where you greet customers, help load cars into the wash, and drive sales at the pay station. Comes with paid training, hourly pay plus commission, bonuses, tuition assistance, and free car washes, with room to grow into management as the company expands.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4444 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $28/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

plus possible Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise and home improvement areas stocked and tidy, and handle tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Walmart offers bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and fully paid education programs for eligible associates.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these employers tend to keep hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.