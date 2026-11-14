Kissimmee’s property and hospitality scene is busy right now, and a lot of places need reliable maintenance and cleaning help. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in great shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dominium

Dominium Location: Kissimmee, FL (Heron Ridge, 331-unit community)

(Heron Ridge, 331-unit community) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, bonus program, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, education reimbursement (per listing)

Lead the maintenance team at a large affordable housing community. You’ll handle repairs, unit turns, preventive maintenance, and safety while training and guiding other techs. Great fit if you have 3–5 years maintenance experience and skills in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $16.00/hour, about 24–30 hours per week

Support the hotel housekeeping team by keeping guest areas and back-of-house spaces clean and safe. You’ll do floor care, move linens and supplies, and respond to guest and team requests. Good for someone with cleaning or janitorial experience who wants steady part-time work.

Employer: PMI Metro Lakes

Location: Kissimmee, FL (resort communities like BellaVida, Solterra, Windsor at Westside)

(resort communities like BellaVida, Solterra, Windsor at Westside) Type: Part-time, 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $15–$17/hour + mileage reimbursement

Drive between vacation homes and make sure each one is 100% guest-ready before check-in. You’ll check cleaning, test TVs/WiFi/HVAC, take photos, and log everything in a mobile app. Best for someone with a reliable car, smartphone, and Saturday/holiday availability who likes working independently.

Employer: Embrey Partners

Location: Kissimmee, FL (Everly community)

(Everly community) Type: Full-time , hourly with competitive pay & benefits

, hourly with competitive pay & benefits Perks: Healthcare (medical, dental, vision), PTO, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility (per listing)

Take the lead on maintenance at a new lease-up property, from work orders and unit turns to vendor management and inspections. You’ll supervise the team, manage budgets, and handle advanced HVAC and electrical work. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a maintenance supervisor and HVAC certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.