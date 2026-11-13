Kissimmee has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like healthcare or creative work. These roles are great if you’re organized, friendly, and ready to grow.

Employer: AdventHealth Centra Care

AdventHealth Centra Care Location: Kissimmee, FL (Pleasant Hill Rd)

Type: Full-time, Day/Weekend

Pay: $15.84 – $25.34/hour

Schedule: Sun 8am–5pm; Mon–Tue 8am–8pm; Wed 8am–2pm

Highlights: Front-desk role registering patients, verifying insurance, collecting co-pays, and answering questions. Comes with benefits and paid time off from day one, retirement plan, and strong career development in a large healthcare system.

Employer: Aquent (supporting a major global entertainment brand)

(supporting a major global entertainment brand) Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Busy, creative environment where you manage calendars, meetings, vendor paperwork, and project timelines for big marketing and content campaigns. Good fit if you have 3+ years admin/project support, love organization, and want to be close to the entertainment/media world.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Kissimmee, FL (Cypress Parkway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience; see DaVita wage info link in posting)

Not listed (pay depends on experience; see DaVita wage info link in posting) Highlights: Admin support in dialysis hospital and outpatient settings—handling charts, logs, invoices, purchase orders, and helping patients with rides and appointments. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid training, and growth in a national healthcare company; requires strong computer skills and a PCT certification (at times you’ll work as a tech).

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—polish your resume tonight and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.