Kissimmee has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from retail counters to office-based roles. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, support the Store Manager, and help a busy auto parts store hit its goals. This is a good fit if you enjoy coaching a team, solving customer problems, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Employer: Opifex-Synergy

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service role handling rental orders, equipment tracking, and billing for a pump and de-watering company. Great if you’re organized, like working with both customers and coworkers, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store role running the register, stocking shelves, and helping customers find what they need. Comes with employee discounts, PTO, health benefits (with 30-hour weeks), 401(k), and flexible hours, ideal if you want steady retail work with room to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.