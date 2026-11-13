Kissimmee’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, with resorts, bars, and cafés all looking for friendly faces. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Kissimmee, FL (W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy)

(W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy Domino’s store: manage shifts, inventory, cash, and customer service while leading the crew. Good fit if you’re organized, like being “the boss,” and want a path to grow into higher management.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50/hour + tips, full benefits, 401(k) with match, free daily meal, free parking

Mix cocktails, support restaurant and bar service, and help with special events in a community setting. Great if you have at least a year of kitchen or F&B experience and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Maw's Mountain Moonshine

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $11.98/hour + tips

Serve moonshine cocktails, run tastings, and entertain guests with energetic storytelling. Weekend availability (Fri–Sun) is a must, and they’ll train you on the bar if you bring the personality.

Employer: WORLD OF COFFEE

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Pay: $13–$14/hour

Make coffee drinks, handle the register, and keep the café clean and welcoming. Ideal if you have customer service experience and want steady hours in a coffee shop setting.

Employer: Leland Management

Location: Kissimmee, FL (community/HOA setting)

(community/HOA setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed), with benefits

Welcome residents and guests, help with clubhouse check-ins, and serve drinks at the Tiki Bar. Good for someone who enjoys both front-desk style work and food & beverage service, with flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Marriott International – Gaylord Hotels

Location: 6000 W. Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $14/hour + tips

Support servers during the holiday ICE! season by running food and drinks, resetting tables, and keeping the dining area clean. Nice seasonal role if you want extra income in a big resort environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.