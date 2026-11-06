🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Kissimmee

Kissimmee’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from grocery and gas stations to jewelry and shoes. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $18/hour (depends on experience)

This role is great if you want to grow into leadership while staying hands-on with stocking and customer help. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, and store discounts.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

If you know cars and like solving problems, this pro-level sales role lets you help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs. You’ll be a key holder, support inventory, and use your automotive knowledge every day.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you like early shifts and keeping busy with stocking, recovery, and store cleanliness. You’ll help keep the store safe, organized, and ready for that “treasure hunt” shopping vibe Ross is known for.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Kissimmee, FL (W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy)

(W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy) Type: Listed as part-time (overnight weekday & weekend availability)

Work overnights at a busy convenience store, handling register, light food service, and general store upkeep. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles available

Help guests celebrate big life moments with fine jewelry in a more upscale setting. Role offers base pay plus commission, benefits for full-time, PTO (even for part-time), training, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: Designer Brands (DSW)

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Step into retail leadership at a busy shoe store, helping with customer service, merchandising, inventory, scheduling, and team coaching. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience and like a fast-paced, fashion-focused environment.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Pay: Starting at $19.50/hour, with scheduled raises up to $21.50 by year 5

Split your time between register and stocking, keeping the store clean and shelves full. Strong pay for part-time, plus a structured raise plan and a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Kissimmee / St. Cloud, FL

Type: Full-time (4:00–6:00 am start)

(4:00–6:00 am start) Pay: $19/hour + mileage, gas reimbursement & monthly car allowance

Work independently on a local route, stocking and rotating beer in grocery and beverage accounts. Comes with medical (default plan free for you and family), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, holidays, and growth after 6 months.

Employer: Event Network, LLC

Location: Kissimmee, FL (Gaylord Palms)

(Gaylord Palms) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Lead the floor in a resort gift shop, helping guests, handling cash, and supporting inventory. Great if you have keyholder/supervisory retail experience and want a fun, tourist-heavy environment.

Employer: Event Network, LLC

Location: Kissimmee, FL (Gaylord Palms)

(Gaylord Palms) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Similar to the Sales Lead, but with added keyholder and liquor-sales responsibilities (must be 21+). Expect flexible hours, including mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays, in a lively resort setting.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $17.50/hour

Travel between local stores during busy periods to stock, set displays, and support promos. Offers flexible hours, 401(k), health options, PTO, and discounts, ideal if you like working independently and don’t mind driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.