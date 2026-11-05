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🚚 Kissimmee FL Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $21–$22/hr
Kissimmee has some solid logistics and inventory roles right now, from food production to hospitals and sports venues. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Parts Attendant
- Employer: Easy Foods Inc.
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour
- Category: Maintenance parts / MRO inventory
Run the maintenance parts room for a tortilla manufacturing plant, making sure techs always have the right parts on hand. You’ll handle issuing and receiving parts, tracking inventory in software, helping with purchasing, and keeping the parts room clean and compliant. Solid fit if you have 2+ years in inventory, warehouse, or purchasing and like detailed, organized work.
Procedural Inventory Technician
- Employer: HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (HealthTrust Supply Chain)
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Hospital supply chain / OR inventory
Support the OR, Cath Lab, and IR by ordering, receiving, stocking, and delivering medical supplies. You’ll pick surgical cases, handle emergency requests, and keep inventory data accurate so clinical teams can focus on patient care. Great for someone with inventory experience who wants strong benefits, retirement plans, and education support in a healthcare setting.
ESPN Wide World of Sports – Warehouse Supervisor
- Employer: Levy (Compass Group)
- Location: Kissimmee, FL (ESPN Wide World of Sports)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21/hour
- Category: Event / food service warehouse
Lead warehouse operations at a major sports complex, working with a team to receive, move, and stock food and retail products. You’ll verify shipments, manage stock levels and rotation, and help keep the dock and storage areas safe and organized. Comes with perks like Instapay, discount programs, and wellness support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or benefit that makes it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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