🍽️ Several Westgate Food & Hospitality Jobs in Kissimmee

Kissimmee’s resort scene is busy, and Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort is hiring across several roles. If you like guest-facing work and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full restaurant operation at a major resort—staffing, budgets, guest service, and health/safety standards. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of restaurant management experience and want strong benefits, DailyPay access, and clear growth paths across 60+ resorts.

Employer: Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour with DailyPay option

Plan and run fun activities for kids and adults, support special events, and keep the activities areas running smoothly. Good fit if you’re energetic, love guest interaction, can work weekends/holidays, and don’t mind lifting and working outdoors.

Employer: Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts Location: Kissimmee, FL, US

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Classic resort serving role: greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments in a busy restaurant setting. Great if you have 3–6 months of serving or customer service experience and want DailyPay, discounts, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Westgate often has related openings and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.