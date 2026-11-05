🎓 Several Education & Coaching Jobs Around Kissimmee

Kissimmee has a nice mix of school and fitness roles right now, from K–5 counseling support to coaching and Pilates.

Here are a few solid options if you like teaching, guiding, or coaching others.

Employer: Osceola County School District

Osceola County School District Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help organize and support K–5 school counseling programs across the district. This role focuses on coordinating services so school counselors can better support students and families.

Employer: Not listed (local studio)

Not listed (local studio) Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $16.50/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Lead hot mat Pilates classes in an infrared heated studio, helping people build strength and mobility. Great if you love fitness, group coaching, and creating a welcoming, safe workout space.

Employer: School District of Osceola County, FL

School: Tohopekaliga High School

Location: 3675 Boggy Creek Rd, Kissimmee, FL

Type: Part-time supplemental role

Salary: Not listed

Support the boys basketball program as an assistant coach. Ideal if you have a high school diploma or GED, can obtain a 3-year temporary Athletic Coaching Certificate, and want to work directly with student athletes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and studios in Kissimmee post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.