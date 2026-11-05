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🎓 Several Education & Coaching Jobs Around Kissimmee
Kissimmee has a nice mix of school and fitness roles right now, from K–5 counseling support to coaching and Pilates.
Here are a few solid options if you like teaching, guiding, or coaching others.
Support Staff – District Guidance Counselor K–5
- Employer: Osceola County School District
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help organize and support K–5 school counseling programs across the district. This role focuses on coordinating services so school counselors can better support students and families.
Hot Mat Pilates Instructor
- Employer: Not listed (local studio)
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Lead hot mat Pilates classes in an infrared heated studio, helping people build strength and mobility. Great if you love fitness, group coaching, and creating a welcoming, safe workout space.
Supplement – Assistant Boys Basketball Coach
- Employer: School District of Osceola County, FL
- School: Tohopekaliga High School
- Location: 3675 Boggy Creek Rd, Kissimmee, FL
- Type: Part-time supplemental role
- Salary: Not listed
Support the boys basketball program as an assistant coach. Ideal if you have a high school diploma or GED, can obtain a 3-year temporary Athletic Coaching Certificate, and want to work directly with student athletes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and studios in Kissimmee post new roles often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.