🔧 Kissimmee Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kissimmee has steady demand for people who keep buildings, schools, and lawns in top shape. If you like hands-on work and being outdoors or on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Troon

Troon Location: Kissimmee, FL (Storey Lake Club)

(Storey Lake Club) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle general repairs, basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC checks, and keep both the inside and outside of this resort-style property looking sharp. Troon offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match, plus a chance to grow with a large, well-known hospitality company.

Employer: Massey Services, Inc.

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000 – $62,000 per year

Work outdoors caring for lawns while building long-term customer relationships for one of the biggest names in pest and landscape services. This role comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: School District of Osceola County, FL

Location: Koa Elementary School, 5000 Koa St, Kissimmee, FL 34758

Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible

Minimum pay: $16.71 per hour

Help keep a local school clean, safe, and running smoothly with daily custodial work and light-to-medium lifting. This is a steady, on-your-feet job with school district benefits and a clear, simple set of duties.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.