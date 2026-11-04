🍽️ Multiple Kissimmee Hospitality Jobs With Tips & Daily Pay

Kissimmee’s restaurants and resorts are busy with tourists year-round, so front-of-house and back-of-house roles stay in demand. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

You’ll take care of guests, keep tables and touch points clean, and help create the kind of visit where people ask for you by name next time. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location

You’ll keep the kitchen and dish area clean, dry, and safe so the whole team can run smoothly and guests enjoy a spotless restaurant. This role also offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, dining discounts, and chances to move up.

Employer: Ford's Garage

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be the “Heart of House Hero,” prepping meats, veggies, sauces, and more while keeping the kitchen organized and safe. Highlights include daily pay access, food and retail discounts across multiple brands, medical insurance for full-time staff, and fun extras like theme park and concert discounts.

Employer: Westgate Resorts – Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a great fit if you’re organized and like resort life more than kitchen life. You’ll handle calls, room inventory, and housekeeping schedules so guests get clean rooms on time. Westgate offers medical, dental, vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, daily pay, tuition help, and big travel and entertainment discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.