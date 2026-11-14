Your Dog or Cat Can Meet Santa in Newburgh This Weekend

Have you ever tried getting your pets to sit still long enough for a cute Christmas picture?

Because as someone who has two cats, I can tell you that getting them to cooperate for a picture is a whole adventure in itself!

And now that Christmas is right around the corner, it’s about time to start thinking about those holiday photos.

But here’s something I think is even better than your typical Christmas pictures. What if your furry best friend could meet Santa Claus himself?

Well, thanks to Warrick Humane Society, they can!

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Santa and Mrs. Claus Are Coming to Warrick Humane Society

If you’ve been looking for a cute way to include your pets in the Christmas festivities this year, Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is hosting its annual Pet Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus event!

And the best part? It’s happening this weekend, November 14 and 15!

The event will run from 10 AM to 3 PM on both Saturday and Sunday, giving pet owners two chances to get those adorable holiday photos.

And don’t worry, this isn’t just for dogs!

Cats and other pets are welcome, too. You can even bring the whole family along for the pictures.

Now, personally, I think my cats would have some pretty strong opinions about meeting Santa. One might cooperate, and the other would probably be plotting her escape the entire time.

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How Much Do Pet Pictures With Santa Cost?

For $35, you’ll receive four to five professional digital images of your pet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

And if you want something a little extra to remember the experience, buttons and magnets will also be available for an additional $10.

Warrick Humane Society has teamed up with two local photographers to help make the event possible.

Mariah McClain Photography and KYH Photography will each be photographing one of the event days.

So, whether your dog is a natural in front of the camera or your cat gives Santa the stink eye, you’ll have a professional photographer there to capture the moment!

Your Christmas Pictures Will Help Animals in Need

Here’s another reason I love this event.

Not only will you walk away with some adorable Christmas photos, but you’ll also be supporting Warrick Humane Society and the animals in its care.

And with the holidays approaching, what better way to spread a little Christmas cheer than by doing something fun with your pets while helping other animals?

For additional details, visit [Warrick Humane Society’s official event page].

So, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to dress your dog in a Christmas sweater or put a festive little bow on your cat, here’s your chance!

Just remember, Santa might be used to handling reindeer, but I’m not sure he’s prepared for a cat who doesn’t want her picture taken.