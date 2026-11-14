It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas market season, and if that’s a road trip you want to take, have I got a great suggestion for you. While you’re finalizing your shopping list, I’ll happily remind you that the Louisville Christmas Craft Market is coming up November 21st and 22nd. Plus, there’s the bonus of it being in Louisville. BOOM! Instant weekend getaway.

But let’s settle down a bit and focus on the, ahem, focal point of your holiday journey.

The 2026 Louisville Christmas Craft Market is shaping up to be the biggest event yet for organizer Show My Crafts. Shoppers will find more than 250 vendor booths inside the MidAmerica Sports Center, featuring vendors and businesses from Kentucky, Southern Indiana and beyond.

And we’re not just talking about Christmas ornaments here. The selection will include handmade crafts, artisan creations, boutique clothing and accessories, jewelry, vintage finds, specialty foods, baked goods, sweet treats, seasonal home décor and plenty of unique gift possibilities.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who seems to have everything or looking for something a little different to put under your own Christmas tree, there should be plenty to explore.

A Weekend of Christmas Shopping in Louisville

One of the appealing things about a market like this is the variety. You can browse handmade items, check out local artisans, discover small businesses and potentially find gifts you wouldn’t encounter at your typical shopping mall.

There will also be specialty food vendors offering packaged treats and other goodies. And if you’re already thinking about holiday decorating, the selection of Christmas and seasonal home décor could give you a few ideas.

With more than 250 booths under one roof, shoppers will have plenty of opportunities to browse without having to drive all over town looking for something special.

And here’s another nice bonus: Admission and parking are both FREE!

When and Where to Go

The Louisville Christmas Craft Market will take place Saturday, November 21st, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22nd, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will be held indoors at the MidAmerica Sports Center, located at 1906 Watterson Trail in Louisville.

And because holiday shopping is a whole lot more enjoyable when you’re not worrying about the cost of getting through the door, remember that admission and parking are free.

If you’d like additional information about the vendors and the upcoming event, you can visit the Show My Crafts website.

So, if you’re ready to get a little Christmas shopping done, discover some interesting handmade merchandise, and maybe find a few things you didn’t even know you needed, Louisville might be calling your name this November.