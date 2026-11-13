Evansville Is Hosting a FREE Christmas Celebration, and Santa Is Coming to Town!

I know, I know. We haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving yet, but we need to talk about how quickly Christmas is sneaking up on us!

Christmas decorations are already up everywhere I go and almost any show or station you turn on you will hear a Christmas add in less that five minutes.

And if you’re like me and you’re someone who loves getting into the holiday spirit without spending a fortune, Evansville has something coming up that you might want to put on your calendar.

The city is getting ready to celebrate the Christmas season with its annual tree lighting, and the best part? It’s FREE!

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Evansville’s Christmas Tree Lighting Is Coming November 28

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 28, 2026, because that’s when Evansville will be kicking off the Christmas season at the Civic Center.

The celebration is scheduled to run from 5:30 PM to 7 PM, and there’s more to look forward to than just watching the Christmas tree light up!

Families can enjoy holiday performances, festive crafts, food trucks, and even a visit with Santa Claus.

So, if you’ve got little ones who have already started making their Christmas lists, this might be the perfect opportunity for them to tell Santa what they’re hoping to find under the tree this year.

And even if you don’t have kids, there’s something about seeing a giant Christmas tree all lit up that just makes it feel like the holiday season has officially arrived.

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A Chance to Give Back This Christmas

One thing I really love about community events like this is when they also find a way to help others.

Along with all the holiday festivities, the celebration will include a winter clothing drive benefiting Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students.

So, while you’re getting into the Christmas spirit, you’ll also have an opportunity to help local students stay warm during the colder months.

It’s a nice reminder that Christmas isn’t just about presents, decorations, and figuring out where you stored the lights last year!

Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Go

What: Evansville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM to 7 PM

Where: Evansville Civic Center

Admission: FREE

Activities: Christmas tree lighting, holiday performances, crafts, Santa visits, food trucks, and a winter clothing drive

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If you’re ready to get into the Christmas spirit, this sounds like a fun way to spend a Saturday evening with your family.

And honestly, with how expensive everything can get around the holidays, you really can’t beat a free Christmas celebration right here in Evansville!