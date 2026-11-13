One of my favorite memories of visiting my relatives in New Mexico when I was a kid is driving off-road across public land. We’d be riding with one of our cousins, and he would just leave the highway and start driving his four-wheel drive across unpaved terrain. Talk about an adventure. My sister and I loved it and couldn’t get enough of it.

During a relatively recent trip back, it wasn’t hard to notice that all that wonderful public land was no longer public, making those memories even more precious.

I love the outdoors. I love exploring. And public land is a gift to that desire. So it is with great pleasure that I share the news that the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has purchased and opened two new Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), which adds 1,337 acres of public land for recreation and conservation. The properties are permanently protected and are available for activities like hiking, hunting, and wildlife viewing. I’d bring a picnic lunch along, too, if I were you.

These acquisitions were made possible by developers’ environmental mitigation payments, which are fees paid by construction, mining, or infrastructure companies to offset unavoidable environmental damage caused by their projects.

Those two new properties are located in different parts of Kentucky, and each offers its own opportunity to explore.

Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area

The larger of the two is the 872-acre Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area, located in Clinton and Cumberland counties, south of Russell Springs.

The property features heavily forested hills and frontage along the Cumberland River. It’s also home to deer, turkey and small game. In addition to protecting the habitat, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife plans to address sediment entering the Cumberland River through streambank restoration work.

Muddygut Wildlife Management Area

The 465-acre Muddygut Wildlife Management Area is located in Lawrence and Johnson counties, just south of Lowmansville.

This heavily forested property includes steep hillsides, wooded drainages and remnants of its mining history. It’s habitat for deer, turkey, squirrels, rabbits and other native wildlife.

And while hunting opportunities are certainly part of the appeal, these properties aren’t just for hunters. They offer additional public land to enjoy and explore, with opportunities for hiking and wildlife viewing, too.

Perhaps just as important, these aren’t temporary public-access arrangements. Both properties are permanently protected, ensuring that these natural areas will remain part of Kentucky’s public lands for generations to come.

The acquisitions were made possible through Kentucky’s Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program. It uses payments from developers and other entities whose permitted projects cause unavoidable impacts to wetlands and streams. Those payments help fund conservation and restoration projects designed to protect natural resources.

In this case, those mitigation funds helped Kentucky acquire two properties that will be permanently protected while expanding public recreational opportunities.

I don’t know about you, but 1,337 additional acres of Kentucky to explore sounds pretty wonderful to me. And if I were planning a visit, I’d probably throw a picnic lunch in the car before heading out. You never know what you might discover along the way.