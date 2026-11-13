The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) in Evansville has pets of all shapes and sizes. Or, as Executive Director Kendall Paul likes to say when she stops by the studio on Thursdays, “all makes and models, and all certified pre-owned.” They also have them of all ages, from puppies and kittens that are weeks old to dogs and cats that have been around for a while. So there is an excellent likelihood that the VHS will have a pet that fits your lifestyle!

Meet Our VHS Pet of the Week

At 3 years old, Safari is ready to tackle life head-on — preferably with a tennis ball in his mouth and his signature wide-eyed expression on full display!

This goofy guy has exactly one speed: FULL THROTTLE! He’s bursting with energy, absolutely loves a good game of fetch, and has a knack for keeping everyone entertained. Between his larger-than-life enthusiasm, silly antics, and those big, bug-eyes that make him appear perpetually surprised, Safari is one unforgettable character!

Vanderburgh Humane Society

Ready to make Safari part of your family? Now is the perfect time! Our Name Your Price adoption special is happening now through Saturday, November 14! YOU choose your adoption fee when you find your perfect match.

More About the Vanderburgh Humane Society

The VHS was founded in 1957 to protect homeless animals, intervene for animals in abusive environments, and provide community education to encourage prevention of animal abuse and pet overpopulation. Located in Evansville, Indiana, the VHS serves as a surrender and adoption agency for unwanted pets. The VHS receives no tax-based funding whatsoever. Therefore, it depends on the generosity of the corporate community and the public at large to continue, and hopefully expand, the much-needed services it offers.