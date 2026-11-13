25 Things You Should Never Flush Down the Toilet (Even If They Say Flushable!)

I was on Facebook yesterday when I stumbled across a photo of a giant thing being hoisted into the air. I couldn’t really make it out. It looked like something out of one of those Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark books.

The post read, “So… what’s all the fuss about these so-called ‘flushable wipes’?!… WIPES CLOG PIPES!” I then realized it was a giant ball of disgusting sewer clog. ‘Scuse me while I go throw up some.

The account was the Regional Water Resource Agency. It wasn’t until later that I realized this particular ginormous clog apparently came from OWENSBORO. Did you die inside a little like I did?

Anyway, this disgusting ball of goo was caused by a bunch of people flushing stuff you should NEVER FLUSH.

We have a septic system, and my husband sits the whole family down once a month to remind everyone what we DO NOT FLUSH because he has to be the one to clean it out, and he doesn’t like cleaning it out.

So, let me fill you in on the list.

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25 Things You Should Never Flush Down the Toilet

“Flushable” wipes: THEY ARE NOT FLUSHABLE, PEOPLE. Even those labeled flushable can take a long time to break down. Don’t. Just don’t. Baby wipes: Just put them in the diaper and send it to the genie. Paper towels: These are designed NOT to fall apart. Facial tissues: Deceptively soft, but they will not dissolve like toilet paper. Cotton balls: I mean, I feel like people should know this, but they absorb water and can clump together, causing blockages. Cotton swabs (Q-tips): They’re skinny. What’s the harm, right? WRONG. Their shape allows them to get caught on debris and contribute to clogs. Tampons: Designed to absorb liquid and expand, they are a plumber’s nightmare. If you are a parent of a younger girl, it’s good to have the conversation and not assume that she knows to wrap and place them in the trash. Sanitary pads: See #7. Dental floss: Oh, it’s just string. No harm, no foul… FALSE. It can wrap around other debris and create a bigger mess. Condoms: Get rid of the evidence, right? NO, NO, NO. Wrap and trash. Diapers: I mean… one would think… Toilet seat covers: Disposable paper might seem like it would dissolve quickly, but it doesn’t always break down fast enough. Hair: Any girl who’s ever had to clean a clogged drain knows just how bad this can get. Cat litter: Much like “flushable” wipes, flushable cat litter isn’t actually a good idea to flush. It can clump and cause blockages. Pet waste bags: Even biodegradable bags don’t belong in the toilet. Cigarette butts: Though cigarette butts might be small enough not to cause a clog on their own, they contain chemicals that can contaminate wastewater. Prescription medication: Don’t flush prescription meds. They can end up in waterways and should be taken to an approved drug take-back location. Over-the-counter medication: Same goes for OTC meds. Don’t flush those, either. Cooking grease: My husband has nightmares about grease. Cooking oils: Like grease, oils can accumulate in plumbing and sewer systems. Food scraps: Please don’t use your toilet as a garbage disposal. Put food scraps in the trash or compost them. Paint: It might be tempting, but don’t. It can introduce chemicals into wastewater and even stain your toilet. Paint thinner: More chemicals. Just don’t. Contact lenses: They’re small, but they don’t break down easily and can contribute to microplastic pollution in our water. Bandages and adhesive bandages (Band-Aids): Again, tempting to throw them in the toilet, but please don’t. They don’t dissolve and can get caught in pipes.

What Can You Actually Flush Down the Toilet?

Let’s sum all this up in a really easy way to remember. Just use regular plain old toilet paper in the toilet. Everything else goes in the trash.

My husband would be so proud…