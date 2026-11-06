Want a New Tattoo? Over 100 Artists Are Coming to Evansville This Weekend!

Over 100 Tattoo Artists Are Coming to Evansville This Weekend

Have you been thinking about getting a new tattoo but haven’t gotten around to making an appointment? Well, this weekend might be your chance!

Whether you’re looking to add another tattoo to your collection, get your very first one, or just enjoy seeing some pretty incredible artwork, something new is coming to Evansville!

For the first time, Evansville is hosting its very own Tattoo Festival, and more than 100 tattoo artists from around the world are coming to town!

And get this! You don’t necessarily need an appointment to get tattooed!

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Evansville’s First Tattoo Festival Is Happening This Weekend!

The Evansville Tattoo Festival is taking over the Old National Events Plaza from Friday, November 6, through Sunday, November 8, 2026.

For three days, more than 100 tattoo artists will be showing off their skills, creating artwork right in front of visitors, and even competing for awards.

And you don’t have to get a tattoo to enjoy the event!

If you’ve ever been curious about the tattooing process or just appreciate the artistry that goes into it, you can walk around, meet different artists, and watch them work.

I think it would be pretty cool just to see all the different styles of tattoos being created in one place!

Yes, You Can Get a Tattoo Without an Appointment!

Now, here’s where things get interesting!

According to event organizers, many of the tattoo artists attending will be accepting walk-ins.

That means you could show up to the festival, find an artist whose work you love, and potentially leave with a brand-new tattoo that same day!

Of course, walk-in availability will depend on the artist and how busy they are.

If you already have a specific design or artist in mind, organizers recommend contacting that artist ahead of time to schedule an appointment.

And one important thing to keep in mind: You must be at least 18 years old to get tattooed. No exceptions.

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How Much Does the Evansville Tattoo Festival Cost?

If you’re thinking about checking it out this weekend, here’s what you need to know!

Location: Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust Street, Evansville, Indiana.

Festival Hours:

Friday, November 6: 1 PM to 9 PM

Saturday, November 7: 11 AM to 9 PM

Sunday, November 8: 11 AM to 9 PM

Ticket Prices:

One-day pass: $25

Two-day pass: $40

Full weekend pass: $60

Tickets can be purchased at the door using cash or a card, or through the festival’s official website.

Keep in mind that these are admission prices. The cost of getting a tattoo is separate and will depend on the artist and design.

Something Different to Do in Evansville This Weekend!

I love seeing new events come to Evansville, especially ones that bring people from all over together.

And whether you’re covered in tattoos, thinking about getting your first one, or just want to see what all the excitement is about, this could be something fun and different to check out this weekend!

Who knows? You might even leave with a little permanent souvenir!

For more information, participating artists, and ticket details, visit [Triple Crown Tattoo Expo’s official website]