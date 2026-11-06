Evansville Residents Can Now Report City Concerns Right From Their Phones

Next time you see a problem on your street, you won’t have to wonder who to tell. Just pull out your phone.

Your Phone Is Your Direct Line to Evansville

The City of Evansville has launched a new mobile app, Evansville Works 4U, that lets residents report non-emergency concerns right from their phones. These concerns include broken streetlights, trouble spots in your neighborhood, and anything else that needs the city’s attention.

How Evansville Works 4U Works

Here’s how it works. You submit a request through the app, then follow along as it moves through the system. You’ll get updates from the city department handling it, so you’re not left guessing whether anyone saw your report. And if someone has already reported the same issue, the app will point you to the existing request instead of creating a duplicate.

Available on iPhone, Android, and Desktop

The app is available for both iPhone and Android. You can also submit and track requests from a desktop computer through the City of Evansville website.

City of Evansville

Mayor Stephanie Terry says the idea is simple: residents often notice things before the city does. “Our residents know their neighborhoods,” she said, and the app is meant to make it easier to share what you’re seeing and keep communication flowing between City Hall and the community.

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CivicPlus, the company behind the technology, says letting people report issues from whatever device they like helps city leaders respond to needs more effectively and work more efficiently. The company said it’s proud to partner with Evansville.

Download the WJLT Mobile App Now

One quick note: the app is for non-emergency issues only. If you have an emergency, you still need to call 911.