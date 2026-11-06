This Indiana Castle Lets You Live Like Royalty for a Night

If you’re looking for a different kind of road trip this holiday season, this may be just what you didn’t know you were looking for. How does spending a night (or perhaps two) in a medieval castle that doubles as a bed and breakfast sound?

If that sounds like the perfect complement to your other yuletide festivities, a visit to Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, Indiana, might be in order.

A Medieval Bed and Breakfast in Indiana

The 10,000-square-foot castle features five uniquely themed guest rooms, each accommodating up to four guests. And after a good night’s sleep, guests can enjoy a gourmet breakfast, prepared and served by the owners, Lord Douglas and Lady Josephine, AKA Doug and Mary Jo Smock.

The Great Hall and the castle’s magnificent themed rooms will make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time…WAY back in time. For a closer look at the accommodations and some of the events hosted at Clayshire Castle, check out the gallery on the castle’s website.

Or, you can sit back and let YouTuber Tim Chuon take you on a tour.

There’s Plenty to Explore Beyond Your Room

And the fun doesn’t stop when you leave your room. Clayshire Castle sits on a sprawling wooded property with plenty of opportunities for exploration and relaxation.

You can test your navigational skills in the property’s hedge maze, challenge someone to a game of lawn chess with some seriously oversized pieces, or explore the walking trails winding through the woods. There’s also a stocked 3.5-acre pond that’s perfect for fishing, exploring, or simply enjoying the scenery.

If you’d rather spend some time indoors, the castle has a medieval-themed library, a basement game room stocked with board games and DVDs, and even a costume room featuring more than 100 medieval outfits in various sizes. And after a day of exploring, you can unwind with a soak in the outdoor cedar hot tub.

There’s even a little something for guests who like to stay active. The castle has an exercise room equipped with a treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike and hand weights. And families traveling with children will appreciate the kids’ playroom in the basement, where there’s also a kitchenette stocked with popcorn and beverages.

While it may be tempting to spend your entire visit enjoying everything the castle has to offer, there’s plenty more to see in the surrounding area. Visit Indiana offers multiple suggestions for nearby attractions if you’d like to venture out and stretch your legs during your stay.

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery