Owensboro Cruise-In and Toy Drive for Local Family

Did somebody say one more car show before the season wraps up? Count us in! Especially when it’s for a great cause.

B2Z Productions is teaming up with Kroger on Starlite for Cruisin’ for Jasmine: Owensboro Strong this Saturday. It’s a community cruise-in, fundraiser, and Christmas gift drive, and it’s a chance for our community to come together for a local family going through an incredibly hard time.

Jasmine Grant is a 32-year-old Owensboro mom of four who was critically injured in a shooting earlier this year. She’s facing a long road to recovery, and her four children have been without their mom during that time. With Christmas right around the corner, local organizers want to make sure this family knows they’re not alone.

And they’ve got a fun morning planned!

Cruisin’ for Jasmine takes place Saturday, November 7th, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Kroger on Starlite Drive in Owensboro. The cruise-in will be held in the back parking lot near the fuel station.

Bring out your cars, trucks, Jeeps, and motorcycles! All makes and models are welcome. And don’t worry if you don’t have a vehicle to show off. Everyone is welcome to show their support!

Come hungry, too! Simply JoCo, Lethal Latte, and Breakfast Express will have food and drinks available all morning. Dr. Popper Entertainment will also be there with magic, balloon art, and family entertainment. So, bring the kids and make a morning of it!

The heart of the day, though, is the gift drive!

Organizers are hosting a Christmas Gift and Toy Drive for Jasmine’s four children, ages 14, 10, 6, and 4. They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys and age-appropriate gifts to help make Christmas special for the kids. They’ll also accept monetary donations to help the family with some of the financial challenges they’re facing. Bring your gifts and donations to the event.

The event is proudly supported by Modified Social Club, and it’s another great example of what can happen when local people and businesses step up for their neighbors.

Shout-out to B2Z Productions and Kroger on Starlite for helping bring everyone together for this event.

So, if you’ve got a cool ride, bring it out. If you love a good breakfast and coffee, grab some. And if you want to help a local family, there’s a place for you, too.

Cruisin’ for Jasmine: Owensboro Strong is Saturday, November 7th, from 8 a.m. until noon at Kroger, 1670 Starlite Drive in Owensboro.

We’re continuing to keep Jasmine and her family in our thoughts and prayers. Here’s hoping for a great turnout Saturday and a whole lot of Owensboro love!

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