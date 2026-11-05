A New Indoor Wooden Coaster Is Coming to Kentucky Kingdom

Now that most of the nation’s theme parks have ended their seasons, it’s time to pivot to…NEXT season. That’s how some seasons work. Your favorite TV or streaming series leaves you with a cliffhanger. Your favorite sports team has a great season, leaving you to anticipate the possibilities of the next one. And theme parks? Well, they always leave us wondering what they’re cooking up for the following spring.

Kentucky Kingdom’s New Indoor Wooden Coaster

We’re already anticipating Cannonball, the nation’s fastest water roller coaster, which Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari will debut at the beginning of their 2027 season. Now, there’s another reason to get excited about next summer. Kentucky Kingdom will add its seventh coaster next year, and it will be entirely indoors. The park says Midnight Showdown will feature 1,130 feet of wooden track and two trains, each seating 10 passengers. The coaster will stand more than three stories tall, reach speeds of up to 32 mph, and feature 11 airtime moments.

The centerpiece of Kentucky Kingdom’s horse-racing-themed Bluegrass Downs area, Midnight Showdown will be joined by five other reimagined rides. In fact, passengers will hear “They’re off!” just as their ride gets underway.

A Horse Racing Theme for Five Familiar Rides

When Kentucky Kingdom opens for its 2027 season, visitors will also find five familiar attractions sporting new names and Kentucky horse-racing themes. The Mad Hatter spinning teacup ride will become Jolly Juleps, while Bumper Cars gets a racing-inspired makeover as Bumper Derby. The Musical Carousel will return as My Old Kentucky Carousel. Scream Extreme will spin under its new name, Whirlwind, inspired by a legendary champion in the park’s fictional midnight race. And the Zeppelin flight attraction will take on the colorful look of jockey silks as Soaring Silks.

A New Farmyard Adventure for Younger Visitors

Kentucky Kingdom will also introduce Happy Valley Farm, replacing King Louie’s Playland. The new area will celebrate regional rural farm life with bluegrass music, an authentic barnyard theme, and eight reimagined children’s attractions.

I have a personal mantra that, admittedly, isn’t all that earth-shattering: “Always have something to look forward to.” It’s simple, but it’s the absolute truth. And Kentucky Kingdom’s all-new 2027 expansion gives us another pretty good reason to do just that.

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