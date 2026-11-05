Spend a Weekend in a Hallmark Movie at Christmas in New Harmony

Christmas in New Harmony

This year’s Christmas in New Harmony festival will take place on December 5th & 6th in historic New Harmony, Indiana. Holiday events and activities kick off Friday evening with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting as the lovely little town transforms into a “Hallmark-worthy” experience.

Christmas in New Harmony chairperson, Ashley Putnam, shared some of the exciting events happening that weekend. If you are looking for a magical festive road trip idea, I think this sounds pretty perfect!

Christmas in New Harmony

The Christmas Home Tour is always a “highly anticipated opportunity to step inside some of New Harmony’s beautiful and unique homes, decorated for the Christmas season.” Maybe find some inspiration to deck your own halls with!

Christmas in New Harmony

Santa’s Reindeer Ranch is “a special reindeer experience where families can get up close with Santa’s real reindeer!” Look how cute this guy is! I bet he could put in a good word with the big man if you scratch behind his ears a little.

Christmas in New Harmony



You can also look forward to free children’s activities for littles and “Candyland,” local artisans, holiday shopping, specialty vendors, food trucks, the Nutcracker, holiday tours, and so much more! Be sure to check out Christmas in New Harmony on Facebook or Visit New Harmony to learn more and plan your visit.

Christmas in New Harmony

Ashley shared, “Our goal is to make this a memorable weekend for families while showcasing everything that makes New Harmony such a special place, especially during the Christmas season. Join us for a Hallmark-kind of Christmas in New Harmony!”

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