This Tennessee Town Is Bringing Dickens' Christmas to Life this December

It’s that time of year when we’re gearing up for all the best holiday happenings. I wrote about the authentic old-world Carmel Christkindlmarkt coming up, and folks went gaga over it. I mean, it’s really cool! They have authentic German holiday foods, music, and even old-world Christmas characters, which I think is so cool. In fact, it’s so popular that my friends who have attended said it’s crazy busy.

Love an Old World Christmas? Check Out the Franklin ‘A Dickens of a Christmas’ Fest

If you love the idea of an old-world Christmas, look South! Franklin, TN, which is only about 20 miles south of Nashville, is hosting its annual A Dickens of a Christmas!

Hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, this festival recreates what Christmas was like during the time of Charles Dickens, using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. To go one step further, while you’re at the festival, you’ll see musicians, dancers, and even characters straight out of Dickens’ novels on the street.

“Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and of course, a Victorian Father and Mother Christmas with treats for children.”

And like any good festival, you can enjoy food and drink, arts and crafts, storytime, a beer garden, activities, and live entertainment.

Kris Rae

There are over 150 arts and crafts vendors, 30+ food and beverage vendors, a Main Stage, an Acoustic Stage, Buskers Corner, a KidZone, a Victorian Village with holiday dancers and carolers, a Whiskey Lounge, and a Beer Tent.

A Dickens of a Christmas in Franklin, TN: Event Details & Schedule

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to attend this old-world Christmas festival.

Dates:

Saturday, December 12, 2026: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, December 13, 2026: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Historic Main Street and Public Square, Franklin, TN 37064

Admission: Free to attend

Kris Rae

Is A Dickens of a Christmas Pet Friendly?

The festival is pet friendly, but all dogs must remain leashed at all times. Please be prepared to clean up after your pet and also bring water and food for them.

Franklin, TN Christmas Festival Shuttle Information

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning and 11:00 AM on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible.

No pets (except certified service animals), non-folding strollers, or food and drink are allowed on the shuttles. Bottled water is permitted.

Kris Rae

Franklin Transit locations:

Pick-up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School. Franklin High School is a shuttle location on Sunday only. The last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival.

If you’ve never been to Franklin, TN, it’s absolutely magical. I love taking a fall trip and visiting each year. But I might have to go a little later this year and hit the festival!

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