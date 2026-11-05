Every Detail Tells a Story in Central City’s Beautiful New Mural

Central City sure is a special place. From the food to the music, to the history, there is a lot to celebrate. I gotta be a little cheesy for a minute, though, and say that my favorite thing about Central City is the community. The people who live there are some of the kindest I have ever met.

Every time I visit, I feel welcomed and meet someone new that I can call “friend.” I also usually leave with a full belly from Stellian’s or Holly J’s. Holly J’s Grill, 113 N. 1st Street, is the home of a brand-new, absolutely BEAUTIFUL mural dedicated to all things Central City.

Thanks to the “Spruce up the Berg” grant through the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation, local artist Jacob Abbott from ABBCO Design brought to life his biggest painting to date. He is from southern Muhlenberg County, but he told me his grandparents live in Central City, so it feels like home to him.

ABBCO Designs

“I spent 10 days painting this mural,” Jacob said. “They were long days, but the weather was so amazing to work in, so it came together pretty quickly considering the size. He also said a lot of planning and design happened behind the scenes prior to the actual painting part.

The City of Central City commissioned Jacob, and the mural wall belongs to Holly J’s Grill, so they all worked together on the design. “An emphasis on food and drink was their only request,” he told me, “However, I was given full artistic freedom on the design.”

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“I enjoy painting with purpose, so in my design I wanted to focus on elements that would mean something special to the community. Every item in the design has significance to Central City now or in its history. The railroad, Green River, and coal mining put the town on the map, so I definitely had to incorporate those into the design.”

ABBCO Designs

He shared that his time in Central City over the years was a huge inspiration as he created the mural. “Bluegrass music history and classic car shows are also a big deal in the community. And the color choice is noticeably vibrant to match the downtown vibe.” Jacob grew up going to the car shows and admiring the neon lights and colorful hot rods.

“I’ve been blessed so much with the ability and opportunities to do what I love,” Jacob told me. “I hope my work serves the town well for years to come!” He said the positive feedback he’s received on the mural has been overwhelming. I cannot wait to see it in person! I think it’s safe to say it’s a huge hit with Central Citians! Check out the comments on this post:

If you want to see the other incredible murals Jacob has done and follow along to see future projects or commission him for one of your own, you can find him on Facebook here or send him an e-mail at jacob@abbcodesign.com.