This Easy DIY Craft Uses Things You Already Have at Home!

Callie’s Craft Corner: Episode 6!

Well, that’s officially a wrap on my spooky-themed crafts for this year! For this final Halloween craft, I wanted to make something easy, affordable, and something you probably already have most of the supplies for at home.

And don’t think you can only make this craft for Halloween, you can make this craft for ANY season. You can switch out the design for fall, Christmas, or you can just color and create whatever you want, it doesn’t have to be a season. I’m thinking of making a Grateful Dead one next.

For this episode of Callie’s Craft Corner, we’re making a DIY stained-glass-inspired picture frame using Sharpies, aluminum foil, and a coloring page!

Callie Sue

What You’ll Need for This Craft

You only need a few things, and I bet you already have most of them lying around your house!

A coloring page of your choice

A picture frame that fits a regular piece of paper

Sharpies in whatever colors you want

Aluminum foil

That’s it! Pretty simple, right?

Let’s Get Crafting!

First things first, carefully take apart your picture frame. You’ll want to remove the glass because that’s what we’re going to be decorating.

Next, grab your coloring page and place the glass directly on top of it. Using a black Sharpie, trace all the black outlines of your coloring page onto the glass.

Once you’re finished, your glass should look just like the coloring page!

Now, here’s where things get a little tricky, but I promise it’s easy!

Flip your coloring page over so you’re looking at the blank white side. Then flip your glass over and place it on top of the blank paper. Your design should now look backward.

Time to Add Some Color!

Now for my favorite part, coloring!

Grab whatever colored Sharpies you have and start filling in your design on the back of the glass. Luckily for me, I’ve been collecting quite the Sharpie stash for a while now, so I had plenty of colors to choose from.

You can get as creative as you want with this part. There’s really no right or wrong way to do it.

Once you’re finished coloring, grab your aluminum foil and cut out a piece that fits the back of your picture frame. You won’t need your coloring page anymore, so you can set that aside or toss it. Carefully place your decorated glass back into the frame, put the aluminum foil behind it, and secure everything back together.

And just like that, you’re done!

The foil gives your design a shiny background that really makes those Sharpie colors pop!

Callie Sue

You can also follow along with my crafts on TikTok @calliecooperrr to see how I put everything together!

That’s a Wrap on Spooky Season Crafts!

And just like that, we’ve officially wrapped up our Halloween crafts for this year!

But I’m not ruling out a few more fall crafts because, technically, it’s still fall!

Now I’ve got to start brainstorming some Thanksgiving-themed crafts, but if I’m being honest with you, I’m already thinking about Christmas.

But that brings me to a very important question: When is it too early to start making Christmas crafts?

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And while we’re at it, let me know what crafts you’d like to see next on Callie’s Craft Corner!

I’m always looking for new ideas, especially ones that are easy, affordable, and don’t require buying a million different supplies.

Stay tuned because there’s plenty more crafting to come!

And if you missed last week’s episode you can watch that here.