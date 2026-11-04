Happy 100th, Kentucky Hot Brown! Make It at Home 🥪

Kentucky is known for KFC, its exciting Kentucky Derby featuring the “fastest two minutes in sport” and its delicious brands of toe-curling bourbons. However, this particular Kentuckian thinks THE most important highlight of our state is a signature dish created at The Brown Hotel back in 1926: The Kentucky Hot Brown! And, yes! The dish is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The Hot Brown was created a century ago by Fred K. Schmidt. It’s still featured at The Brown Hotel today. Now, here’s the good news. You don’t really have to travel to Louisville to try one. Various restaurants around the Commonwealth have attempted to recreate the magic of the original.

I’ll give a shout out to my friends at City Walk in Owensboro, Kentucky. They have a Hot Brown on their menu that rivals any one that I have ever had. I ate there with my friend JD a couple of weeks ago before we went to see The Wiz at the RiverPark Center. JD had never tried one before, so I gave him the first bite. He liked it. I loved it and ate the entire thing.

I’ll also give an honorable mention to the Kentucky Hot Brown on the menu at Briarpatch in Owensboro. Until City Walk’s came along, Briarpatch was my local go-to and it’s still a solid and satisfying sandwich.

See, my love affair with the Kentucky Hot Brown goes back decades. So, to celebrate ten decades of delicious tradition, I have decided to share my own recipe with you. Yes. Occasionally, I whip up a Hot Brown at home.

Here’s how I make it!

CHAD’S KENTUCKY HOT BROWN

The “Sandwich”

1 piece of toast per sandwich

1/2 pound sandwich-sliced turkey (from your favorite grocery deli)

Thinly sliced red tomatoes

Slices of bacon

The Sauce

1/2 stick of butter

1/4 cup flour

1 cup of milk

1 cup of heavy cream

A pinch of nutmeg

1/2 cup of grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt, pepper (to taste)

The Garnish

Pinch of paprika

Grated Parmesan cheese (to your liking)

Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1) The first thing you’re going to do is cook your bacon. Pro tip. I use sugar-cured bacon from Hill View Farms Meats in Owensboro. It’s literally my favorite bacon EVER! If you have access to the Hill View brand, lay it out on a baking sheet. Do NOT preheat the oven. Place the pan of bacon in the oven, then turn the heat on and set it at 400 degrees. Set a timer for 25 minutes and leave it. 25 to 30 minutes later, that bacon will be cooked to absolute crisp perfection, which is exactly how you want it for your Hot Brown.

2) Build your sandwiches. This is the fun part, the construction zone. I use a separate baking dish for each Hot Brown. By the way, you should lightly grease the bottom of each dish. I prefer butter to cooking sprays. Now, layer your sandwiches. Use one slice of bread for the base of each sandwich. I always toast my bread before I start to piece the sandwich together. I feel like it gives the sandwich a little extra crunch even after it bakes. On top of the bread, layer two to three hearty slices of turkey. Hot Browns are supposed to be rich and filling, so I make sure to heap on the goods. The sandwich is also going to get topped with tomato slices and bacon.

3) Over medium heat, you’re going to melt the 1/2 stick of butter. When it’s melted, whisk in the 1/4 cup of flour. The mixture is going to form a roux which you are going to cook for about two minutes, over medium-low heat, whisking frequently. Then, you’re going to whisk in 1 cup milk (I always use skim, though with this recipe there really is no combating the calories) and 1 cup of heavy cream. Cook over medium heat until the sauce begins to thicken. Remove from heat and whisk in 1/2 cup of grated or shredded Parmesan cheese. Add and stir in a pinch of nutmeg, then add some salt and pepper to taste. Now, it’s go time!

4) Pour a big ladle full of sauce over each sandwich. How you layer them is really up to you. You can top your turkey with a couple of slices each of tomatoes and bacon, then top it off with sauce. Or you can pour the sauce over the tomatoes and turkey then put the bacon on top. It’s entirely up to you and how you want your sandwich to look. It’s going to taste great no matter how it looks.

5) That oven should still be sitting at 400 degrees because you cooked your bacon. Throw those sandwiches in and bake them until they’re bubbly. Another pro tip: When they’re just about finished, I’ll flip the oven from bake to broil and let them bubble up and brown just a touch before removing them to serve.

6) Top those sandwiches with a sprinkle of paprika, a little extra Parmesan cheese for good measure and a few leaves of fresh parsley.

And now, ENJOY your homemade Kentucky Hot Brown and join me in saying “Cheers!” to 100 years of Kentucky tradition.