Kirtland’s tech scene is tied closely to defense and aerospace, so when roles open, they’re usually high-impact and well-paid. Right now there are a couple of solid options if you’ve got IT or electro-mechanical skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Kirtland, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900/year

Work on software configuration for advanced aerospace and defense systems, using tools like Jira, SharePoint, Confluence, Ansible. You’ll manage baselines, builds, and release processes, train dev teams, and support long-term process improvements. CompTIA Security+ and the ability to get a Secret clearance are required; strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s) are a big plus.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Kirtland AFB (Albuquerque, NM)

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role repairing and maintaining MX-20/25 airborne surveillance turrets for defense and homeland security customers. You’ll troubleshoot complex electro-mechanical systems, travel at times (including possible overseas and harsh environments), and work closely with a strategic customer. Requires a HS diploma + 6 years (or 2-year degree + 2 years) of relevant experience; prior DoD or field service work and a Secret clearance are big advantages.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—defense tech roles in Kirtland tend to move fast once they start interviewing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.