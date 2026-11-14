Kirtland is busy with high-tech defense and space work right now, and that means solid engineering jobs on base. Here are a few standout roles if you’ve got systems or field engineering experience.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Kirtland, NM (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year

Work on nuclear deterrence and modernization at the early concept stage, doing tradespace and technology readiness work. You’ll use your systems engineering skills and nuclear enterprise experience (DOE/NNSA/DoD/National Labs) and must be able to obtain a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Kirtland, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300/year

Hands-on role keeping HH-60W helicopter simulators and training devices mission-ready for Air Force crews. Good fit if you have a 2-year degree, CompTIA Sec+, and a couple years in electronics, aviation, or simulators, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Kirtland AFB, NM (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Travel: ~ 10%

~ Clearance: Active Top Secret or DOE Q , able to obtain TS/SCI

, able to obtain Salary: $120,001 – $160,000/year

Lead space systems engineering using Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) for Space Systems Command. You’ll define requirements, manage risk and interfaces, and build MBSE models with tools like Cameo/MagicDraw and DOORS Next Gen.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.