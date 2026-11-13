Kirtland is busy with defense and space work right now, and that means solid openings for people with security clearances. Here are a couple of cleared roles that stand out this week.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies Location: Kirtland, NM (supporting the Joint Navigation Warfare Center in Albuquerque)

(supporting the Joint Navigation Warfare Center in Albuquerque) Type: Full-time

Security Clearance: Current Top Secret with ability to obtain SCI

You’ll be the embedded intel analyst supporting the Joint Navigation Warfare Center, doing all‑source analysis on global threats and improvised threats. This role is heavy on real intel tradecraft—multi‑INT research, threat assessments, and working closely with planners and operators.

Good fit if you: have a BA/BS in a related field, 5+ years as an all‑source intel analyst, and experience with intel tools, targeting, and deployed or PNT environments.

(Duplicate listing also at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4488692239)

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Kirtland AFB, NM

Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Security Clearance: Active Top Secret or DOE Q with SCI eligibility; must obtain/maintain TS/SCI

Target salary range: $120,001 – $160,000

This role manages COMSEC sub‑accounts for a Space Systems Command program, handling keying material, devices, and compliance with NSA and USAF rules. You’ll be the go‑to expert on communications security, training others, supporting audits, and helping write policy and procedures.

Good fit if you: have a technical bachelor’s + 9 years relevant experience (or 13 years without a degree), 3+ years as a COMSEC custodian in a DoD setting, and strong hands‑on experience with COMSEC devices and key management infrastructure.

If you’re cleared and want to stay in the Kirtland/Albuquerque area, these are strong, career‑level roles worth a closer look. Click through, check the full details, and apply soon if it fits your background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.