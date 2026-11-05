💻 Kirtland NM IT Jobs with Multiple $99K+ Openings

Kirtland’s tech scene is all about defense, space, and cloud right now. If you’ve got a Top Secret clearance and solid IT chops, there are some strong six-figure roles open.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Kirtland, NM (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year (projected range)

Support and manage a mission-critical AWS environment for defense clients. You’ll build, deploy, monitor, and harden cloud infrastructure, work closely with RMF/security teams, and mentor others. Requires 5+ years cloud + sysadmin, Bachelor’s, DoD 8140 IAT Level II+, and an active Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Kirtland, NM (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year (projected range)

Lead cyber risk and RMF work for high-impact DoD systems. You’ll assess threats, build and maintain ATO packages, manage continuous monitoring, and brief leaders using clear reports and presentations. Needs 5+ years in cyber/IT, 2+ years hands-on DoD RMF, DoD 8140 IAM Level I, and an active Top Secret clearance.

(Note: This role appears in two postings with the same job number; it’s listed here once.)

Employer: SAIC

Location: Kirtland AFB, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $100,001 – $140,000/year (target range)

Keep satellites talking to ground systems for Space Systems Command. You’ll design and troubleshoot networks with Cisco gear, Palo Alto firewalls, VMware, and tools like SolarWinds and Wireshark, plus support cyber teams on fixes. Requires Top Secret or DOE Q with TS/SCI eligibility, DoD 8570 cert, and strong network engineering experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polished resume, clearance details up front, and apply directly through the links.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.