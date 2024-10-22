Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KIRO 7 Seattle

    BBB warns of healthcare scams during open enrollment

    By Kirstin Garriss,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx3ya_0wHYk83x00

    Right now, millions of seniors are trying to find the best plans during Medicare open enrollment. As they weave through this information they may be hit with potential scams.

    “If somebody calls you and says you need new cards or it’s time to upgrade your plan, and they ask for that Medicare number, hang up unless you know exactly who it is,” said Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau.

    During open enrollment, the Better Business Bureau says your Medicare number is most at risk because it is unique to you just like your Social Security number.

    McGovern said these healthcare schemes are often unsolicited phone calls and text messages with bogus links.

    “That works just like a phishing email. It could have malware. They could get into your phone. So you want to be wary of any kind of text message, really, anything that comes out of the blue that you didn’t sign up for, that you’re not familiar,” she said.

    Some scammers will try to offer you lower prices for your current plan. McGovern recommends doing your own research or talking directly with your employer before clicking on anything.

    “You want to make sure you understand this is what is covered. This is what is supplemental, so that you’re not buying Medicare Part X when there is no such thing,” she said. “So, just really being educated and knowing what exactly is involved can really help people save money down the line.”

    The BBB says both Healthcare.gov and Medicare provide legitimate help for determining which plan is best for you. The organization says these representatives cannot charge for their support and if someone asks you for payment, then it’s a scam.

    McGovern said more people are being cautious and even reporting suspicious attempts before giving up their information. But her best advice is still to always look for red flags.

    “If there’s that pressure to act immediately, that’s a telltale sign, a red flag, hang up, do your research,” said McGovern. “Then call back the legitimate company and ask them, ‘hey, was this you? Is this real?”

    Another thing to look out for is free stuff. BBB officials say to be wary of free expensive gifts or health screenings in exchange for providing your Medicare ID number or other identifiable personal data.

    You can find more tips for avoiding these scams here .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What you need to know: Tusi, 2C or pink cocaine
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Why Cats Only Let Certain People Pet Them—The Unseen Factors
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    McDonald’s can ‘restore confidence’ after deadly Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak, CEO says
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    ‘Preventable and should not have happened’: House releases report on Trump assassination attempt
    KIRO 7 Seattle3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    No deal: Workers return to picket line after rejecting Boeing’s latest contract offer
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    USPS releases videos to help with mailing election mail
    KIRO 7 Seattle3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Amazon executive defends controversial office policy
    KIRO 7 Seattle4 days ago
    Oldest living person in US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115
    KIRO 7 Seattle5 hours ago
    Clock is ticking: Airport limits goodbye hugs to 3 minutes
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    CDC Survey: Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low but use of nicotine pouches increases
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Denny’s to close 150 locations, considers cutting 24/7 hours
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Scurvy making a comeback among vulnerable groups, experts urge caution
    KIRO 7 Seattle19 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Recall alert: Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to potential Listeria contamination
    KIRO 7 Seattle3 days ago
    American Airlines fined $50M for not helping disabled passengers, damaging wheelchairs
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily26 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy