    Duo suspected of stealing more than $800 worth of Nike shoes from Centralia Famous Footwear

    By Clarissa Cowley,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exJKT_0wGCLXtv00

    A man and woman are suspected of stealing more than $800 worth of Nike shoes from a Centralia outlet store over the weekend.

    Sgt. M. Barela with the Centralia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at Famous Footwear located in the 1300 block of Lum Road in Centralia.

    A woman browsed the store’s merchandise before leaving and getting into a car that police believed was the getaway car. She wasn’t seen taking anything from the store and didn’t buy anything, police said.

    A man then asked a store employee for help, and then the employee stepped away after helping, the man grabbed nine boxes of Nike shoes, Barela said. The shoes that he stole cost between $74.99-$129.99, which is worth about $840. He ran out the front door of the store with the shoes and jumped into the same car the woman got into earlier.

    A witness told police that the duo drove off and headed toward Interstate 5 northbound. They described the getaway car as a gray and blue Dodge Charger.

    The man is described as being between 20-30 years old and 6 feet and 2 inches tall with dark hair. At the time of the theft, he was reportedly wearing a black hat and hooded sweatshirt.

    The woman is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing between 180-200 pounds. She has long dark wavy hair that was in a ponytail at the time of the theft. She was reportedly wearing black leggings or sweats and a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt.

    There are no photos or store surveillance footage to show at this time.

    The theft remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon.



    Comments / 2
    Guest
    19h ago
    Prices for shoes may be outrageous, but that still does not give someone like this to steal eight pairs of shoes. Which are probably gonna go on marketplace or some of their sales site for twice their value.
    Jill Kruger
    1d ago
    so 8 pairs of shoes. their prices are ridiculous
