Duo suspected of stealing more than $800 worth of Nike shoes from Centralia Famous Footwear

A man and woman are suspected of stealing more than $800 worth of Nike shoes from a Centralia outlet store over the weekend.

Sgt. M. Barela with the Centralia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at Famous Footwear located in the 1300 block of Lum Road in Centralia.

A woman browsed the store’s merchandise before leaving and getting into a car that police believed was the getaway car. She wasn’t seen taking anything from the store and didn’t buy anything, police said.

A man then asked a store employee for help, and then the employee stepped away after helping, the man grabbed nine boxes of Nike shoes, Barela said. The shoes that he stole cost between $74.99-$129.99, which is worth about $840. He ran out the front door of the store with the shoes and jumped into the same car the woman got into earlier.

A witness told police that the duo drove off and headed toward Interstate 5 northbound. They described the getaway car as a gray and blue Dodge Charger.

The man is described as being between 20-30 years old and 6 feet and 2 inches tall with dark hair. At the time of the theft, he was reportedly wearing a black hat and hooded sweatshirt.

The woman is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing between 180-200 pounds. She has long dark wavy hair that was in a ponytail at the time of the theft. She was reportedly wearing black leggings or sweats and a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt.

There are no photos or store surveillance footage to show at this time.

The theft remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon.







