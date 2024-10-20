Open in App
    Two people shot at memorial service in Capitol Hill

    By Madeline Ottilie, KIRO 7 News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PD8Yn_0wEj3qoC00

    SPD detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred at a memorial for a woman who was shot and killed on Saturday morning in a Capitol Hill neighborhood.

    Police first responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and attempted lifesaving measures on a 25-year-old woman who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

    https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/woman-killed-overnight-shooting-seattles-capitol-hill/6QYFDTNZ7ZBXBI54FUE2EUXY2U/

    “Heard some shouting, and heard three shots ring off,” said Jared, who runs the Washington Crime Watch citizen group.

    He had been in the area doing a voluntary patrol when the shooting took place.

    “Still trying to process it because this was, I guess, way closer than usual,” he said.

    The following night, shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, 911 received reports of a shooting again in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue. Police arrived and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers took care of her until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

    According to SPD, “Victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.”

    A short time later, police say a 29-year-old man walked into Harbor Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound. The man said that he had been shot at in the same memorial located in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue.

    “It was a quick burst of like 15 at first, and then seven in quick succession afterwards,” said Nathan Lamantia, who heard the gunshots from his building nearby.

    According to witnesses, it appears that multiple suspects fired shots at the memorial service, before driving away. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, but no suspects were found.

    Seattle Police Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

    Residents and property owners along the block told KIRO 7 crews that crime in the area feels out of hand.

    Christina Ouch recently experienced a scary situation firsthand.

    “It started by them harassing me and hitting on me,” she said.

    Ouch was walking with her boyfriend when a group of teenagers started following them home.

    “They were saying that they were going to kill us,” her boyfriend Nicholas Boshart said.

    Many residents told KIRO 7 they wanted to see more police enforcement and lighting in the area.

    “I think two (shootings) back-to-back was a little alarming,” Boshart said.

    Peoples KarmaSquad
    3h ago
    It is Capitol Hill, what do you expect?
    onesonofgodyoudidntcountonseeingthelight
    1d ago
    For for Dave Reichert for governor. This is all on the Democrats watch. They also wanna take away the first amendment and the second amendment right from citizens. They already redefunded the police. Vote for Dave Reichert for governor.
