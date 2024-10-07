Open in App
    Washington’s EV rebate program for low-income drivers nears end as money dwindle fast!

    By KIRO 7 News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113t0Q_0vxxZy0D00

    The Washington Electric Vehicle Instant Rebates program for low-income drivers is running out of funds due to high demand.

    Commerce said the Washington Electric Vehicle Instant Rebates program for low-income drivers in Washington is going fast.

    Since the program started more than 3,300 residents have taken advantage of the incentive, with 64% being leases.

    Commerce’s Clean Transportation Program managing director said he expects the money to run out sometime in October because participation is higher than expected.

    “In real time, we are validating our research that EVs are popular with people at all income levels,” said Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong, referencing Commerce’s Transportation Electrification Strategy. “Vehicles are rolling out of dealerships so much faster than we expected – drivers wanting to take advantage of the program should act within the next month before funds run out.”

    With no additional funding expected, what’s left could be claimed before the end of October, Commerce wrote. As of October 7, only $10.6 million remains.

    “Including low-cost leases in the program design is a game-changer,” said Commerce Energy Division Assistant Director Michael Furze. “Washington is the first state to prioritize low-cost leases as part of an EV incentive program, and the fact that two of every three rebate recipients are choosing this option shows it is the most effective way to accelerate the transition to an equitable EV market.”

    The rebate program and the 308 participating dealers statewide have increased access to the EV market for low-income families across the state.

    The program is funded by the Electric Vehicle Incentive Account, created in 2022 from the state’s general fund.

    For more rebate information qualification click on this link .

    Marvin Blanton
    1d ago
    I don't doubt it, democrats lining there pockets
