Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KIRO 7 Seattle

    WATCH: Over 100 raccoons swarm Poulsbo woman’s home demanding food

    By Lexi Herda,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYJzc_0vxxZtaa00

    They’re cute and furry but they like to share with their friends... every single one of them.

    The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shared video Monday of what may be the wildest calls they’ve received.

    A Poulsbo woman called for help after over 100 raccoons showed up at her home demanding food.

    The incident happened on October 3.

    Deputies say the hungry creatures forced the woman into her car where she waited for help to arrive.

    The woman admitted she started feeding a few raccoons about 35 years ago.

    She said it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that the problem started to get out of hand.

    Deputies say she has been quoted upwards of $500 per animal to trap and relocate them.

    They referred her to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife to help find a solution to the ‘pesky problem.’

    Moral of the story: don’t feed wildlife, no matter how cute they may be.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Owner of dog who fell off I-5 overpass says she is back to her ‘lovable self’
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced
    KIRO 7 Seattle5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today41 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Mt. Rainier is shrinking … literally
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    VA fraud: 2 charged in scheme stealing from sick veterans
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    ‘Truly Shocking’: How an inmate defrauded ill veterans while behind bars
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Recall alert: 345K dozen eggs recalled for potential salmonella contamination
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Recall alert: Dark chocolate-filled mini waffle cones sold in 38 states recalled for undeclared milk
    KIRO 7 Seattle5 days ago
    Recall alert: 23K Nissan LEAF vehicles recalled; batteries can overheat during Level 3 charging
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 hours ago
    Disneyland raises ticket prices again
    KIRO 7 Seattle3 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy