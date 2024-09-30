Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KIRO 7 Seattle

    Mason County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam impersonating deputies

    By KIRO 7 News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKndj_0vpIfcqW00

    The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says someone is impersonating its deputies.

    They say scammers are calling people in the area, saying they have outstanding warrants, and then demanding payment.

    The sheriff’s office says it will never ask you for payment over the phone or in person for a warrant.

    If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call 911 to report the number.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Scam alert: That’s not your boss texting you
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Recall alert: 41K Harley-Davidsons recalled because of electrical system problem
    KIRO 7 Seattle10 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    New photos released of man accused of killing wife, two teens in Concrete
    KIRO 7 Seattle5 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    FDA warns owners not to feed certain lots of food made by Tukwila company to pets
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile27 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Coppell Tragedy: Fatal Crash Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute7 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy