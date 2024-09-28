Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KIRO 7 Seattle

    Shots fired in parking lot of Southcenter Mall

    By KIRO 7 News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HBUB_0vnALUEE00

    The Tukwila Police Department is investigating after someone fired off shots in the parking lot of the Southcenter Mall.

    It happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m.

    No one was hurt.

    Anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it is asked to call Tukwila police at  (206) 241-2121 or email at tips@tukwilawa.gov .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    onesonofgodyoudidntcountonseeingthelight
    2d ago
    No video captures? in the mall parking lot? Ok
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Costly commute? Washington ferry ticket prices increase soon
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Recall alert: 174K tub grip handles recalled
    KIRO 7 Seattle4 days ago
    ‘Rust’ shooting: Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction upheld
    KIRO 7 Seattlelast hour
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    CPSC: Stop using LEHOM Baby Playpens; pose entrapment, suffocation hazards
    KIRO 7 Seattle4 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US
    KIRO 7 Seattle2 days ago
    Booking blunder costs elderly couple their dream trip
    KIRO 7 Seattle3 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    T-Mobile sends over 500 workers and equipment to support recovery efforts across the southeast
    KIRO 7 Seattle1 day ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy