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🏛️ Kirkwood ARB Nov. 16: Signs, Home Projects, Accessibility
🏛️ The Kirkwood Architectural Review Board (ARB) will hold a work session on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Level Conference Room, Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
They’ll first approve minutes from the November 2, 2026 meeting, then review signs:
- Sign – New Business
- ARB-0251-26, 11039 Manchester Rd (B3): wall sign for Creative Counseling 4 Kids and Teens.
- ARB-0255-26, 105 E Jefferson Ave (B4): wall sign for Modern Brewery, applicant Piros Signs.
Next is residential design review:
- Old Business
- ARB-0004-25, 808 S Harrison Ave (R4): residential addition, applicant Harrison Portwood.
- New Business
- ARB-0249-26, 1703 Ben Davis Ln (R3): replace front porch, Hillis Contracting.
- ARB-0250-26, 616 Edna Ave (R3): new detached garage, applicant Ralph Godsy.
- ARB-0252-26, 327 W Woodbine Ave (R4): rear covered porch with fireplace, Gunn & Smith Architects.
- ARB-0253-26, 887 Dickson St (R4): rear pergola, Landsmith Build.
- ARB-0256-26, 845 Rochdale Dr (R3): rear pergola, applicant Kirsten Houg.
The agenda also reserves time for commercial/multi-family review and pre-approval applications, though no specific cases are listed.
Staff liaison is Planner I Lauren Hoerr, public phone: 314-822-5899. For accommodations, contact the City Clerk at 314-822-5802 at least 48 hours before the meeting; with 7 days’ notice, interpreter services will be provided.
More Info: https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/home/showpublisheddocum...
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