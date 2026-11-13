🏛️ The Kirkwood Architectural Review Board (ARB) will hold a work session on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Level Conference Room, Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

They’ll first approve minutes from the November 2, 2026 meeting, then review signs:

Sign – New Business ARB-0251-26 , 11039 Manchester Rd (B3) : wall sign for Creative Counseling 4 Kids and Teens . ARB-0255-26 , 105 E Jefferson Ave (B4) : wall sign for Modern Brewery , applicant Piros Signs .



Next is residential design review:

Old Business ARB-0004-25 , 808 S Harrison Ave (R4) : residential addition, applicant Harrison Portwood .

New Business ARB-0249-26 , 1703 Ben Davis Ln (R3) : replace front porch, Hillis Contracting . ARB-0250-26 , 616 Edna Ave (R3) : new detached garage, applicant Ralph Godsy . ARB-0252-26 , 327 W Woodbine Ave (R4) : rear covered porch with fireplace, Gunn & Smith Architects . ARB-0253-26 , 887 Dickson St (R4) : rear pergola, Landsmith Build . ARB-0256-26 , 845 Rochdale Dr (R3) : rear pergola, applicant Kirsten Houg .



The agenda also reserves time for commercial/multi-family review and pre-approval applications, though no specific cases are listed.

Staff liaison is Planner I Lauren Hoerr, public phone: 314-822-5899. For accommodations, contact the City Clerk at 314-822-5802 at least 48 hours before the meeting; with 7 days’ notice, interpreter services will be provided.