Kirkwood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to dental. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady patients and a local commute.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Heights

PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Location: Kirkwood, MO

Type: Full-time, Evenings

Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour + shift & weekend differential, more with experience

Faith-based, not-for-profit senior community where you can build real relationships with residents. Great fit if you’re a Certified Nursing Assistant who wants steady hours, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), loan help, scholarships), and a team that focuses on person-centered care.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Kirkwood, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on RN role caring for seniors across skilled nursing, rehab, assisted living, and memory care. You’ll assess residents, create care plans, give meds and treatments, and work closely with families and care teams to support dignity and quality of life.

Employer: St. Louis Prosthodontics / Restoration Dental

Location: Kirkwood, MO

Type: Part-time (about 8 hours/week, 1 day/week)

Pay: $45.00 – $55.00/hour, based on experience

Nice side-gig if you want to add a steady day to your schedule in a private prosthodontic practice. You’ll handle preventive and periodontal care, patient education, and X-rays in a small, patient-focused office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and days are often flexible if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.