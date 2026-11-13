Kirkwood’s food scene is busy, from pizza spots to senior living dining rooms. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these local places are hiring now.

Employer: Domino's (MBR Management franchise)

Domino's (MBR Management franchise) Location: Kirkwood, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Help run a busy Domino’s store, lead the team, handle schedules, inventory, and customer issues. Comes with flexible hours, paid training, employee food discounts, advancement opportunities, and for full-time drivers, access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), FSAs, and more.

Employer: PMMA – Aberdeen Heights

Location: Kirkwood, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour, with extra pay for experience

Serve meals and support dining service for residents in a senior living community. Good fit if you like a calmer, caring setting and want health, dental, vision options, 403(b), scholarships, retail discounts, and referral bonuses.

Employer: PMMA – Aberdeen Heights

Location: Kirkwood, MO

Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour, more with experience

Evening cook role where you help lead kitchen work and keep food quality high for residents. Full-time staff (30+ hours) get PTO, health, dental, vision, 403(b), life and disability coverage, scholarships, retail discounts, and referral bonuses.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.