🏘️ Kirkwood Planning & Development: Multiple Real Estate Roles

Kirkwood’s real estate scene is busy, and The Collective is building out its team. If you’re a licensed Missouri agent ready to level up, these roles are all about growth, systems, and support.

Employer: THE COLLECTIVE

THE COLLECTIVE Location: Kirkwood, MO

Category: Real estate / planning & development

Real estate / planning & development Employment type: Not listed (likely full-time, commission-based)

You’re already closing 12+ deals a year, but doing everything yourself. This role lets you keep your own brand and clients while gaining ISA support, transaction coordination, and team coverage so you can focus on high-value work and growth.

Employer: THE COLLECTIVE

THE COLLECTIVE Location: Kirkwood, MO

Category: Real estate / planning & development

Real estate / planning & development Employment type: Not listed (likely full-time, commission-based)

Best for agents with 2+ years in residential sales who want to scale without burning out. You’ll get team-generated leads, weekly coaching, and admin support on every transaction so you can grow a real business, not just a solo hustle.

Employer: THE COLLECTIVE

THE COLLECTIVE Location: Kirkwood, MO

Category: Real estate / planning & development

Real estate / planning & development Employment type: Not listed (likely full-time, commission-based)

Perfect if you love working with sellers and have at least 5 listings in the last 24 months. You’ll plug into a proven listing system, get access to a Listings Lab to sharpen your listing presentation, and focus on pricing, marketing, and conversion.

If one of these sounds like your next step, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.