Healthcare hiring in Kirksville, MO is steady right now, with options for both bedside nurses and behavioral health staff. If you’re looking to stay local but grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ventura MedStaff (at Northeast Regional Medical Center )

Ventura MedStaff (at ) Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time, travel contract (8–13 weeks, 36–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Travel ER RN role with flexible start dates and a mix of schedules. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401k, weekly pay, tax-free stipends when applicable, gym discounts, and a referral bonus.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time, 3x12 nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift ER RN contract focused on triage, managing life-threatening conditions, and coordinating care with the ED team. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and want steady 12-hour night shifts.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week (Sun–Tue, 7:00 AM–7:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a Behavioral Health Crisis Center, supporting clients with daily needs, safety checks, vitals, and medication oversight. Offers PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement, EAP, discounts, and strong training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.