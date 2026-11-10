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Kirksville
📅 KHS Color Guard rehearsals, Tuesdays 6–8 pm
5 days ago
📅 Color Guard rehearsals at Kirksville High School
Color Guard students at Kirksville High School have regular rehearsals scheduled in the KHS Gym.
Rehearsals run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the following Tuesdays:
- November 24, 2026
- December 8, 2026
- December 15, 2026
- December 22, 2026
- December 29, 2026
- January 12, 2027
- January 19, 2027
These are listed as Color Guard Rehearsals under Athletics – KHS Flags.
If you have a Color Guard student, plan rides and schedules around these 6–8 pm practices at the KHS Gym.
More Info: Color Guard Rehearsals
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