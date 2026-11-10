📅 KHS Color Guard rehearsals, Tuesdays 6–8 pm

📅 Color Guard rehearsals at Kirksville High School

Color Guard students at Kirksville High School have regular rehearsals scheduled in the KHS Gym.

Rehearsals run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the following Tuesdays:

November 24, 2026

December 8, 2026

December 15, 2026

December 22, 2026

December 29, 2026

January 12, 2027

January 19, 2027

These are listed as Color Guard Rehearsals under Athletics – KHS Flags.

If you have a Color Guard student, plan rides and schedules around these 6–8 pm practices at the KHS Gym.