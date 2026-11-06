🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Kirksville, MO Right Now

Kirksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital critical care to senior living and a new cancer center on the way.

Here are a few solid roles to check out this week:

Employer: Hannibal Regional

Hannibal Regional Location: Kirksville, MO (new Kirksville Cancer Center)

(new Kirksville Cancer Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start: Anticipated mid-2027 (hiring in advance)

Help launch a brand‑new cancer center for northeast Missouri. Ideal if you’re ARRT-certified and want to be part of building radiation therapy services from the ground up.

Employer: Northeast Regional Medical Center

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed (newly increased pay rates)

Not listed (newly increased pay rates) Incentives: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus, up to $20,000 student loan repayment, $5,000 tuition reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, benefits starting first month

Work in a Level III Trauma ICU with a 1:2–3 nurse‑to‑patient ratio, advanced tech (balloon pump, Impella, Swan‑Ganz), and strong support (charge nurse every shift, 24/7 RT, Rapid Response Team).

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Highland Crest Memory Care

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Listed as Internship on LinkedIn; description says Part-time

Listed as on LinkedIn; description says Shifts: Evenings & Nights

Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour

Support residents in a memory care setting with medication administration and daily living tasks in a 5‑star rated community. Good fit if you’re a Certified Medication Aide who wants flexible hours, a close‑knit team, and perks like PTO, free meals, and tuition assistance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Kirksville tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.