🏥 Kirksville, MO Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles Open

Healthcare hiring is steady in Kirksville, MO, with options from hospital roles to hands-on senior care. If you want steady hours and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Highland Crest Memory Care

Americare Senior Living – Highland Crest Memory Care Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Part-time, Evening shift

Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour

Help seniors with daily care in an assisted living/memory care setting. Americare offers training (no CMA needed to start), a close-knit team, PTO, tuition help, free meals, 401(k), and access to your wages daily.

Employer: Northeast Regional Medical Center

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time

Shift: 06:30–19:00

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, PTO, life insurance

Hospital-based role doing advanced respiratory treatments, ABGs, ventilator management, and emergency support. Great fit if you’re an RRT with ACLS/PALS (and NRP/STABLE for NICU) looking for a full benefits package.

Employer: Northeast Regional Medical Center

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time

Shift: 7:00–3:30

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, PTO, life insurance

Work in the OR setting up sterile fields, passing instruments, and helping keep cases running smoothly. Ideal if you’re a CST and want steady daytime hours in a surgical team with strong safety and infection-control standards.

Employer: Northeast Regional Medical Center

Location: Kirksville, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Highlights: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus, up to $20,000 student loan repayment, $5,000 tuition reimbursement, benefits start first month, 401(k) with 50% match up to 6%, PTO

Provide bedside care on a mixed-acuity unit using the full nursing process. Great for newer or experienced RNs who want strong financial perks plus growth, with support for loans and ongoing education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.