Kirklin sewer bills rise as summer credit ends

Kirklin utility customers may see higher sewer charges on their November bills because the Town’s four‑month Summer Sprinkling Credit has ended, but the actual sewer rate has not changed. From July 1–October 1, sewer charges are based on the lower of your actual monthly water use or your January–April average, and starting with the November bill, sewer charges return to being based only on actual water usage. Residents with questions about their bill can call 765-279-8786 or email Tara Walker, Clerk-Treasurer (twalker@townofkirklin.in.gov) or Verronica Cook, Utility Clerk (utilityclerk@townofkirklin.in.gov).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Kirklin