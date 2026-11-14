📅 Help restore Edith Moulton Park on Nov. 21

Join neighbors for a free habitat restoration day at Edith Moulton Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Volunteers will remove invasive plants like blackberry and ivy, plant native species, and help with mulching and weeding so the park’s natural areas stay healthy.

Who can come: All ages and experience levels are welcome. This event is led by Green Kirkland Stewards Collin and Zahra.

Where: Edith Moulton Park, 13710 108th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034. Meet by the main entrance on the west side, at the small picnic shelter near the play structure. Street parking is available nearby.

How to join: Use the “Register on Eventbrite” button on the event page. Please register each person, including kids. Groups over 10 should contact the program coordinator first.

What to bring:

Closed-toe shoes (required)

(required) Clothes that can get dirty, long pants/sleeves

Water, snacks, and weather-appropriate layers or rain gear

Youth volunteers need a Youth & Individual Service Agreement signed by a parent/guardian.

Tools, gloves, and training are provided. Events are outdoors and usually run rain or shine.