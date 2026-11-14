undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Kirkland healthcare jobs with multiple RN & CNA openings
Kirkland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially around EvergreenHealth and local clinics. If you’re already in the system or looking for a solid hospital role, there are a few nice options right now.
Emergency Department Tech (Per Diem) – Internal Only
- Employer: EvergreenHealth
- Location: Kirkland, WA
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $29.09 – $44.62/hour
- Who it’s for: Internal EvergreenHealth applicants only with NA-C, NA-R, EMT, or similar credentials
Support the ER team with vitals, EKGs, venipuncture, room turnover, and patient transport. Per diem staff get Washington Paid Sick Leave, 457(b) retirement, free parking, and discounts, plus union coverage (SEIU 1199NW).
RN – Primary Care Totem Lake
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Kirkland, WA (Totem Lake)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.00 – $52.00/hour (based on experience, full-time)
- Requirements: WA RN license, BLS; new grads welcome, 2+ years RN preferred
Clinic-based RN role focused on primary care, patient education, and care coordination rather than high-acuity hospital work. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, incentive programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution (subject to eligibility).
RN – Emergency Department (Per Diem, Internal Only)
- Employer: EvergreenHealth
- Location: Kirkland, WA
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $50.14 – $90.60/hour + per diem premium
- Who it’s for: Internal EvergreenHealth candidates only, 2+ years current ER RN experience
Join a busy ED team with a tiered per diem system (Tier 1: 24 hrs/month + 17% premium; Tier 2: 60 hrs/month + 20% premium and some weekend/holiday commitments). Per diem staff get WPSL, 457(b), free parking, cafeteria & gift shop discounts, and WSNA union coverage.
CNA / Unit Tech – FMC Postpartum (.6 FTE, Days)
- Employer: EvergreenHealth
- Location: Kirkland, WA
- Type: Part-time (.6 FTE, Days)
- Pay: $26.75 – $41.06/hour
- Requirements: WA NA-C, AHA BLS, high school diploma or equivalent
Work on the postpartum unit helping with direct and indirect patient care, vitals, transport, and basic procedures under RN supervision. This role comes with full hospital-style benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, tuition help, commuter benefits, and more) plus SEIU 1199NW union coverage.
RN – Emergency Department (.6 FTE, Variable, Internal Only)
- Employer: EvergreenHealth
- Location: Kirkland, WA
- Type: Part-time (.6 FTE, variable shifts)
- Pay: $50.14 – $90.60/hour
- Who it’s for: Internal EvergreenHealth candidates only, 2+ years current ER RN experience
Part-time ED RN role with variable shifts, focused on direct emergency care, patient advocacy, and care planning with the interdisciplinary team. Includes robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, tuition assistance, and more) plus WSNA union coverage.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, double-check the details, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.