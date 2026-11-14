Kirkland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially around EvergreenHealth and local clinics. If you’re already in the system or looking for a solid hospital role, there are a few nice options right now.

Employer: EvergreenHealth

EvergreenHealth Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Per diem

Per diem Pay: $29.09 – $44.62/hour

Who it’s for: Internal EvergreenHealth applicants only with NA-C, NA-R, EMT, or similar credentials

Support the ER team with vitals, EKGs, venipuncture, room turnover, and patient transport. Per diem staff get Washington Paid Sick Leave, 457(b) retirement, free parking, and discounts, plus union coverage (SEIU 1199NW).

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Location: Kirkland, WA (Totem Lake)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00 – $52.00/hour (based on experience, full-time)

(based on experience, full-time) Requirements: WA RN license, BLS; new grads welcome, 2+ years RN preferred

Clinic-based RN role focused on primary care, patient education, and care coordination rather than high-acuity hospital work. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, incentive programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution (subject to eligibility).

Employer: EvergreenHealth

EvergreenHealth Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Per diem

Pay: $50.14 – $90.60/hour + per diem premium

Who it’s for: Internal EvergreenHealth candidates only, 2+ years current ER RN experience

Join a busy ED team with a tiered per diem system (Tier 1: 24 hrs/month + 17% premium; Tier 2: 60 hrs/month + 20% premium and some weekend/holiday commitments). Per diem staff get WPSL, 457(b), free parking, cafeteria & gift shop discounts, and WSNA union coverage.

Employer: EvergreenHealth

Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Part-time (.6 FTE, Days)

Pay: $26.75 – $41.06/hour

Requirements: WA NA-C, AHA BLS, high school diploma or equivalent

Work on the postpartum unit helping with direct and indirect patient care, vitals, transport, and basic procedures under RN supervision. This role comes with full hospital-style benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, tuition help, commuter benefits, and more) plus SEIU 1199NW union coverage.

Employer: EvergreenHealth

Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Part-time (.6 FTE, variable shifts)

Pay: $50.14 – $90.60/hour

Who it’s for: Internal EvergreenHealth candidates only, 2+ years current ER RN experience

Part-time ED RN role with variable shifts, focused on direct emergency care, patient advocacy, and care planning with the interdisciplinary team. Includes robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, tuition assistance, and more) plus WSNA union coverage.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, double-check the details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.